Rider visits Iona after Anthony’s 25-point outing

Rider Broncs (4-23, 3-15 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (16-13, 8-10 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Rider after CJ Anthony scored 25 points in Iona’s 88-86 overtime loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Gaels are 10-3 on their home court. Iona is third in the MAAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 5.6.

The Broncs are 3-15 against MAAC opponents. Rider is seventh in the MAAC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Caleb Smith averaging 7.1.

Iona’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Rider gives up. Rider’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Rider won the last matchup 72-68 on Jan. 15. Aasim Burton scored 21 points to help lead the Broncs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 11.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Anthony is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zion Cruz is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.2 points. Burton is shooting 40.8% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press