L’Etang leads Dayton against George Washington after 26-point showing

Dayton Flyers (19-9, 10-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (16-12, 7-8 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on George Washington after Amael L’Etang scored 26 points in Dayton’s 77-62 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-3 in home games. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 6.3.

The Flyers are 10-5 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by L’Etang averaging 4.5.

George Washington averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than George Washington gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Dayton won the last matchup 79-72 on Jan. 7. Javon Bennett scored 20 points to help lead the Flyers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro is shooting 64.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Luke Hunger is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bennett is averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. L’Etang is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press