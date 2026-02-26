Skip to main content
Harvard takes on Princeton following Barbour’s 30-point performance

By AP News

Harvard Crimson (15-10, 8-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (8-18, 4-7 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Princeton after Tey Barbour scored 30 points in Harvard’s 73-54 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Tigers are 7-3 on their home court. Princeton ranks fifth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Crimson are 8-3 in conference play. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Barbour averaging 4.6.

Princeton averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Harvard won the last meeting 87-80 on Jan. 17. Robert Hinton scored 27 points to help lead the Crimson to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Stanton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Jackson Hicke is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

Barbour averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Hinton is shooting 53.8% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

