Dartmouth visits Pennsylvania after Zanoni’s 20-point performance

By AP News

Dartmouth Big Green (11-13, 5-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (13-11, 6-5 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Dartmouth after Michael Zanoni scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 74-70 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Quakers have gone 10-2 in home games. Pennsylvania has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The Big Green are 5-6 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is seventh in the Ivy League giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Pennsylvania is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Pennsylvania won 84-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. TJ Power led Pennsylvania with 27 points, and Connor Amundsen led Dartmouth with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 39.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Quakers. Power is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 11.2 points and nine rebounds for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

