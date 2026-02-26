Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
51.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Georgia State hosts Shaw and Old Dominion

By AP News

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-20, 6-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-20, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Georgia State after Ketron Shaw scored 26 points in Old Dominion’s 97-88 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers are 7-6 in home games. Georgia State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 5-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Monarchs are 6-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Georgia State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Old Dominion won 78-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Shaw led Old Dominion with 28 points, and Malachi Brown led Georgia State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Hamilton is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Jordan Battle averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Shaw is shooting 53.8% and averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.