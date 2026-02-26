Georgia State hosts Shaw and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-20, 6-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-20, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Georgia State after Ketron Shaw scored 26 points in Old Dominion’s 97-88 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers are 7-6 in home games. Georgia State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 5-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Monarchs are 6-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Georgia State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Old Dominion won 78-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Shaw led Old Dominion with 28 points, and Malachi Brown led Georgia State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Hamilton is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Jordan Battle averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Shaw is shooting 53.8% and averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

By The Associated Press