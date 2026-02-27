UC Irvine defeats CSU Northridge 68-67

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran scored 13 points and his layup as time expired help carry UC Irvine to a 68-67 win over CSU Northridge on Thursday.

Jurian Dixon had 14 points shooting 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters (19-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Saran shot 6 of 14 and added five rebounds and four steals. Harrison Carrington shot 5 of 7 to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Josh O’Garro finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Matadors (18-11, 11-6). CSU Northridge also got 15 points and six assists from Josiah Davis. Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 12 points and three steals. The Matadors broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press