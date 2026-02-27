Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UC Irvine defeats CSU Northridge 68-67

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran scored 13 points and his layup as time expired help carry UC Irvine to a 68-67 win over CSU Northridge on Thursday.

Jurian Dixon had 14 points shooting 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters (19-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Saran shot 6 of 14 and added five rebounds and four steals. Harrison Carrington shot 5 of 7 to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Josh O’Garro finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Matadors (18-11, 11-6). CSU Northridge also got 15 points and six assists from Josiah Davis. Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 12 points and three steals. The Matadors broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.