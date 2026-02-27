Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Zingaro and Cleveland State host Oakland

By AP News

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-19, 7-12 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (22-8, 12-7 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Oakland after Izzi Zingaro scored 29 points in Cleveland State’s 81-55 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Vikings are 15-1 on their home court. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Zingaro paces the Vikings with 7.2 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-12 in conference play. Oakland is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cleveland State scores 70.8 points per game, equal to what Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. Cleveland State won the last matchup 72-55 on Dec. 6. Jada Leonard scored 23 points points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zingaro is averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Makenzie Luehring averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Filippa Goula is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.