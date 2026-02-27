Iowa visits Penn State after Stirtz’s 22-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-17, 2-15 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Penn State after Bennett Stirtz scored 22 points in Iowa’s 74-57 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-7 in home games. Penn State is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

The Hawkeyes are 10-7 in Big Ten play. Iowa is the leader in the Big Ten giving up only 64.8 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Penn State averages 74.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 64.8 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 75.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 79.5 Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Nittany Lions. Josh Reed is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Stirtz is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 20.7 points and 4.5 assists. Tavion Banks is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press