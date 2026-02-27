Fairleigh Dickinson visits Fuller and LIU

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-19, 8-9 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (20-10, 14-3 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Jamal Fuller scored 24 points in LIU’s 73-56 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Sharks have gone 10-1 at home. LIU averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Knights are 8-9 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is seventh in the NEC scoring 67.6 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

LIU makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game LIU gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. LIU won 66-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Greg Gordon led LIU with 16 points, and Eric Parnell led Fairleigh Dickinson with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Joey Niesman is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Knights. Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press