Drake visits Green and Southern Illinois

By AP News

Drake Bulldogs (9-18, 8-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-17, 6-11 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Drake after Indya Green scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-60 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis are 6-6 in home games. Southern Illinois is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-9 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern Illinois averages 65.9 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 76.4 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Drake won 89-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Abbie Aalsma led Drake with 29 points, and Green led Southern Illinois with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aalsma averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Anna Becker is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

