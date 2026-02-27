Towns leads Bowling Green against UMass after 22-point game

UMass Minutemen (15-14, 6-10 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-13, 7-9 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts UMass after Sam Towns scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 88-79 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Falcons are 9-7 in home games. Bowling Green scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Minutemen are 6-10 against MAC opponents. UMass is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Bowling Green won 101-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Javontae Campbell led Bowling Green with 47 points, and Leonardo Bettiol led UMass with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals for the Falcons. Josiah Shackelford is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bettiol is averaging 17.6 points and eight rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press