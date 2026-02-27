Mitchell, Idaho Vandals to host Denker and the Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears (18-11, 8-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (16-13, 8-8 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kolton Mitchell and Idaho host Quinn Denker and Northern Colorado in Big Sky play Saturday.

The Vandals are 9-3 in home games. Idaho is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 8-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho averages 79.2 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 76.9 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Idaho allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado won the last matchup 91-83 on Jan. 30. Denker scored 35 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Rasmussen is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vandals. Isaiah Brickner is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Denker is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press