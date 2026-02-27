Pacific hosts San Francisco after Beasley’s 22-point game

San Francisco Dons (15-15, 7-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (17-13, 8-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Pacific after Ryan Beasley scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 94-73 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers are 11-2 in home games. Pacific averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Dons are 7-10 against conference opponents. San Francisco is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific scores 73.6 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 73.7 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco scores 5.6 more points per game (74.4) than Pacific allows (68.8).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. San Francisco won 87-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. David Fuchs led San Francisco with 30 points, and Elias Ralph led Pacific with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Wainwright is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.6 points. Ralph is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Beasley is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Dons. Junjie Wang is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Dons: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press