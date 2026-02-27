New Mexico hosts San Diego State after Dixon-Waters’ 20-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (19-8, 13-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-7, 12-5 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays New Mexico after Reese Dixon-Waters scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 89-72 victory against the Utah State Aggies.

The Lobos have gone 13-2 in home games. New Mexico is second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Tomislav Buljan leads the Lobos with 9.8 boards.

The Aztecs are 13-4 in MWC play. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

New Mexico scores 80.6 points, 10.5 more per game than the 70.1 San Diego State allows. San Diego State scores 9.9 more points per game (79.3) than New Mexico gives up to opponents (69.4).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego State won the last meeting 83-79 on Jan. 18. Miles Byrd scored 21 points to help lead the Aztecs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is averaging 16 points for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dixon-Waters is shooting 42.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Aztecs. Byrd is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press