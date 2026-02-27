Pittsburgh visits Pippen and Cal

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-18, 3-12 ACC) at California Golden Bears (20-8, 8-7 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Pittsburgh after Justin Pippen scored 24 points in Cal’s 73-69 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Bears have gone 16-3 at home. Cal is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 3-12 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Cal averages 78.5 points, 6.7 more per game than the 71.8 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damarco Minor averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Roman Siulepa is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press