Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pittsburgh visits Pippen and Cal

By AP News

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-18, 3-12 ACC) at California Golden Bears (20-8, 8-7 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Pittsburgh after Justin Pippen scored 24 points in Cal’s 73-69 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Bears have gone 16-3 at home. Cal is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 3-12 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Cal averages 78.5 points, 6.7 more per game than the 71.8 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damarco Minor averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Roman Siulepa is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.