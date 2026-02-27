Washington State hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) following Wedin’s 21-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-15, 6-11 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-24, 5-12 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Washington State after Addison Wedin scored 21 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 75-67 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Cougars are 2-11 on their home court. Washington State is ninth in the WCC scoring 62.7 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Gaels are 6-11 in conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 28.5% from 3-point range.

Washington State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.1% Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Washington State won the last matchup 68-64 on Jan. 16. Eleonora Villa scored 16 points points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Villa is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Abigail Shoff is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Wedin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press