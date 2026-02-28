Williams leads No. 6 LSU against Mississippi State after 20-point game

LSU Tigers (25-4, 11-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-11, 5-10 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU takes on Mississippi State after Mikaylah Williams scored 20 points in LSU’s 89-73 victory against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 in home games. Mississippi State scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 11-4 against SEC opponents. LSU scores 95.2 points while outscoring opponents by 35.8 points per game.

Mississippi State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game LSU gives up. LSU scores 28.9 more points per game (95.2) than Mississippi State allows (66.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Francis is averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kharyssa Richardson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tigers. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press