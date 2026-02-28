Maryland plays Rutgers in conference showdown

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Coit and Maryland host Tariq Francis and Rutgers in Big Ten action.

The Terrapins have gone 7-6 in home games. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Solomon Washington averaging 3.4.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-13 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers gives up 75.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Maryland scores 70.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 75.8 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 70.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 77.4 Maryland gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Rutgers won the last matchup 68-57 on Feb. 15. Francis scored 21 points to help lead the Scarlet Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Andre Mills is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Harun Zrno averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Francis is shooting 40.5% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press