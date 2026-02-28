Dockery leads La Salle against Davidson after 25-point game

La Salle Explorers (8-20, 4-11 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (17-11, 8-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays Davidson after Rob Dockery scored 25 points in La Salle’s 104-77 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Wildcats have gone 10-6 in home games. Davidson is ninth in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Scovens averaging 1.7.

The Explorers have gone 4-11 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 4-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Davidson’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Davidson has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The Wildcats and Explorers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts Blums is shooting 47.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is shooting 36.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Explorers. Truth Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

By The Associated Press