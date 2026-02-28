Skip to main content
McGill leads Florida against No. 23 Georgia after 28-point game

By AP News

Florida Gators (17-13, 5-10 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-8, 7-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits No. 23 Georgia after Liv McGill scored 28 points in Florida’s 74-67 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Lady Bulldogs are 11-4 on their home court. Georgia averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Gators are 5-10 in SEC play. Florida averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Georgia makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Florida has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Lady Bulldogs and Gators meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McGill averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 22.8 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. Me’Arah O’Neal is shooting 59.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

