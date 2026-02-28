Harvard visits Pennsylvania following Power’s 38-point performance

Harvard Crimson (16-10, 9-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (14-11, 7-5 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Harvard after TJ Power scored 38 points in Pennsylvania’s 80-71 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Quakers are 11-2 in home games. Pennsylvania is fifth in the Ivy League with 14.1 assists per game led by AJ Levine averaging 4.0.

The Crimson are 9-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Batties II averaging 1.6.

Pennsylvania is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Pennsylvania allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Harvard won the last meeting 64-63 on Jan. 19. Tey Barbour scored 17 points to help lead the Crimson to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Power is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds. Ethan Roberts is shooting 37.6% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Chandler Pigge is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Crimson. Robert Hinton is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press