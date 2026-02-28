Ford and Temple host Rice

Rice Owls (11-17, 5-10 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-13, 7-8 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Rice after Derrian Ford scored 20 points in Temple’s 77-73 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Temple Owls are 9-5 in home games. Temple is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rice Owls have gone 5-10 against AAC opponents. Rice is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Temple’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Temple gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Temple won the last matchup 69-65 on Jan. 22. Ford scored 15 points points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Temple Owls. Gavin Griffiths is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rice Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Rice Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press