Houston hosts UCF after Hunter’s 21-point game

UCF Knights (10-18, 2-15 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (7-21, 1-16 Big 12)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on UCF after Kyndall Hunter scored 21 points in Houston’s 75-67 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 5-9 in home games. Houston is 5-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 2-15 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Houston is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 41.2% UCF allows to opponents. UCF’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Houston has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Cougars and Knights square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 9.6 points for the Cougars. Briana Peguero is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leah Harmon is averaging 15.7 points for the Knights. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press