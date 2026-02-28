Clemson takes on Stanford following Moore’s 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (20-9, 11-6 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (18-12, 7-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits Stanford after Mia Moore scored 21 points in Clemson’s 70-63 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 10-6 at home. Stanford is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 11-6 in ACC play. Clemson leads the ACC giving up just 58.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Stanford’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 7.2 more points per game (69.2) than Stanford allows to opponents (62.0).

The Cardinal and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cardinal. Courtney Ogden is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Moore is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press