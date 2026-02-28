SMU visits Twidale and Cal

SMU Mustangs (9-20, 2-15 ACC) at California Golden Bears (17-13, 8-9 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays SMU after Lulu Twidale scored 23 points in Cal’s 70-63 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Golden Bears are 12-4 on their home court. Cal averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mustangs are 2-15 in ACC play. SMU is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Cal is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.8% SMU allows to opponents. SMU’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Golden Bears and Mustangs face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Twidale is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Golden Bears. Gisella Maul is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zahra King is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Mustangs. Ayanna Thompson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press