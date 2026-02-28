McCray V scores 20, Florida State rolls past Georgia Tech 80-71

ATLANTA (AP) — Robert McCray V scored 20 points, his ninth 20-plus point game of the season, and Florida State pulled away in the second half to defeat Georgia Tech 80-71 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (15-14, 8-8 ACC) led 41-36 at halftime and maintained control after the break, winning in Atlanta for the first time in their last four visits. Florida State, which opened conference play 0-5, has now won eight of its last 11 games.

Georgia Tech (11-18, 2-14) closed the first half on a 12-1 run to trim a double-digit deficit to five, but the Yellow Jackets went cold in the second half. Tech endured an eight-minute stretch without a field goal as Florida State built a double-digit lead and never allowed the margin to drop below eight over the final stretch.

Thomas Bassong added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Seminoles, and Chauncey Wiggins finished with 12 points. Florida State controlled the glass 44-34 and held Georgia Tech without a second-chance point.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points. Jaeden Mustaf added 16 points and eight assists, and Akai Fleming scored 15. Georgia Tech shot 35% from the field and dropped its 10th straight game.

The Yellow Jackets must win their final two games to have a chance at qualifying for the ACC tournament. They currently sit in last place in the conference standings.

Up Next

Florida State: travels to Pittsburgh this Wednesday.

Georgia Tech: hosts California on Wednesday.

