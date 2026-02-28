Skip to main content
Reed, Dilione late heroics send Penn State to surprise win over Iowa 71-69

By AP News

Josh Reed scored a career-high 25 points, shooting 9 of 12, and Penn State rallied to beat Iowa 71-69 on Saturday, ending the Nittany Lions’ three-game losing streak.

Freddie Dilione V scored 15 points, and Ivan Juric scored 11 for the Nittany Lions (12-17, 3-15 Big Ten). Penn State finished 64% shooting (25-for-39), including 60% (9-for-15) from 3-point range.

Cooper Koch scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 9, and Bennett Stirtz added 16 for Iowa (20-9, 10-8).

Knotted at 69, Dilione was fouled on a drive to the hoop with 1.5 seconds left and promptly made two free throws for the go-ahead foul shots. Iowa failed to get off a shot after a timeout while facing the full length of the floor.

Stirtz’s layup with eight seconds remaining tied the game at 69. The basket was the first points for Iowa since a Cam Manyawu dunk with 4:30 remaining left put the Hawkeyes up 67-62.

Reed countered with his 6-0 run, making four foul shots, and Melih Tunca made a free throw for a 69-67 Penn State lead.

Iowa, which now has lost two of its last three games, led 38-34 at halftime.

Up Next

Iowa: Hosts third-ranked Michigan on Thursday.

Penn State: Hosts Ohio State on Wednesday.

