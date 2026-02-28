Skip to main content
Durkin, Tyson, Reynolds combine for 65 points as Minnesota beats UCLA 78-73

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bobby Durkin, Cade Tyson and Langston Reynolds combined to score 65 points to lead Minnesota past UCLA 78-73 on Saturday.

Durkin scored 23 points exclusively on his 7 of 11 behind the arc, before hitting a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left. Tyson and Reynolds each scored 21. Tyson was 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 behind the arc. Reynolds was 8 of 14 shooting to go with six assists.

The Golden Gophers (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) have won three of their last four, with their lone loss coming to No. 3 Michigan on Feb 24.

Tyler Bilodeau poured in 32 points for the Bruins (19-10, 11-7), two shy of his career high set earlier this season. He was 13-of-21 shooting and 4 of 7 behind the arc with eight rebounds.

Eric Dailey Jr. added 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with six rebounds. Skyy Clark had 17 and five assists. Donovan Dent tied his career high, set a week prior in an overtime win over Illinois, with 15 assists.

Up next

UCLA will host No. 12 Nebraska on Tuesday.

Minnesota will face Indiana on the road on Wednesday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

