Chandler scores a career-high 23 points to lead Kentucky over No. 25 Vanderbilt 91-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Collin Chandler scored a career-high 23 points to lead Kentucky to a 91-77 win over No. 25 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Otega Oweh also had 23 points for Kentucky (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference), which split the regular-season series after losing to the Commodores 80-55 on Jan. 27 in Nashville. The Wildcats notched their second straight victory after dropping three straight to Florida, Georgia and Auburn earlier this month.

Tyler Tanner led the Commodores (22-9, 9-7) with 19 points, followed by Jalen Washington with 16. Tyler Nickel had 13, AK Okereke scored 12 and Duke Miles had 11.

Chandler tied a career high with six 3-pointers and Kentucky which finished with 11 in the game. He had five of the Wildcats’ seven in the first half for 15 points.

Chandler connected on back-to-back 3s and scored six of the first eight points for the Wildcats. Kentucky used a 7-0 run to build a double-digit lead, which it maintained throughout the game.

Kentucky led 46-31 at the break and increased the margin to 89-67 with 3:05 remaining.

Denzel Aberdeen had 15 points for Kentucky, making three 3-pointers. The Wildcats managed just 3s in the first meeting.

Kentucky, which had committed 56 turnovers in the previous four games, had just 11, including three in the opening half.

Up next

Vanderbilt: At Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Kentucky: At Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

By KEITH TAYLOR

Associated Press