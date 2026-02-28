Skip to main content
Thomas hits 7 3s, Thiam’s double-double lead Cincinnati in 91-68 rout over Oklahoma State

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Day Day Thomas matched a career-best with seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points, Moustapha Thiam added a double-double and Cincinnati routed Oklahoma State 91-68 on Saturday.

Thomas was 7 of 11 from deep and made 5 of 6 free throws. Thomas also reached the 1,000-point mark for his career on the first of two free-throw attempts with 5:42 remaining before halftime. His 3-pointer with 8:22 left gave the Bearcats a 32-point lead midway through the second half.

Thiam scored 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Jizzle James and Baba Miller added 11 points apiece for Cincinnati (16-13, 8-8 Big 12).

The Bearcats have won five of their last six games.

Vyctorius Miller scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma State (17-12, 5-11), which has lost six of their last seven. Kanye Clary and Jaylen Curry each added 11 points and Andrija Vukovic scored 10.

The Bearcats never trailed and had a double-digit lead on James’ 3-pointer with 11:41 left in the first half.

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are on the road against UCF on Tuesday.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host No. 19 BYU on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

