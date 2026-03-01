Indrusaitis and Corhen each score 16, lead Pitt over Cal 72-56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Nojus Indrusaitis and Cameron Corhen each scored 16 points to lead Pittsburgh to a 72-56 victory over California on Saturday.

Pitt never trailed and built an early 10-point lead in the second half before Cal pulled within 47-44 with 13:05 remaining. Indrusaitis answered with 10 points that included two 3-pointers and a dunk during an 18-7 surge to help the Panthers pull away.

Barry Dunning Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Pitt (11-18, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference). Damarco Minor scored 13 points.

The Panthers have won two of their last three since ending a five-game losing streak.

Dai Dai Ames scored 11 points and Lee Dort added 10 for Cal (20-9, 8-8), which saw a three-game win streak snapped.

Dunning scored 11 points and Corhen added eight to help Pitt take a 34-26 advantage into the break. The Panthers forced 12 Cal turnovers in the first half. DeJuan Campbell scored all eight of his points in the first half for the Golden Bears. Campbell shot 0 of 2 in the second half.

Up next

Pitt: The Panthers host Florida State on Wednesday.

Cal: The Golden Bears are on the road against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

