Mark scores 23 for Texas in 76-70 win over Texas A&M

By AP News

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark had 23 points and Dailyn Swain added a double-double in Texas’ 76-70 win over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

Swain finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in posting his seventh double-double this season for the Longhorns (18-11, 9-7 Southeastern Conference). Jordan Pope scored 16 and Matas Vokietaitis added 14.

The Aggies (19-10, 9-7) were led by Rashun Agee with 22 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Hill totaled 17 points and eight rebounds, while Pop Isaacs scored 14.

Texas shot 44% (27 of 62) from the field and 94% (15 of 16) from the free-throw line. Texas A&M shot 38% (23 of 60) from the field.

The Longhorns led early in the first half, but the Aggies responded with an 11-0 run to take their first lead of the game, 24-20 with 5:43 to play in the half, and went into the break up 30-29. Texas regained the lead off its first bucket in the second half and continued to push ahead.

Up next

Texas A&M: Hosts Kentucky on Tuesday.

Texas: Visits No. 20 Arkansas on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

