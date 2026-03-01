Rechsteiner scores 20, Colorado State knocks off San Jose State 85-73

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner’s 20 points helped Colorado State defeat San Jose State 85-73 on Saturday.

Rechsteiner went 7 of 11 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Rams (19-10, 10-8 Mountain West Conference). Carey Booth scored 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor and 8 for 9 from the line, and added five rebounds. Rashaan Mbemba shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points. Jevin Muniz had 12 points and 10 assists. The Rams picked up their seventh straight victory.

Colby Garland led the way for the Spartans (8-21, 3-15) with 28 points, eight assists and two steals. Melvin Bell Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for San Jose State. Sadraque NgaNga and Adrian Myers had 10 points each.

Colorado State took the lead for what would be the final time on Muniz’s layup with 11:19 left in the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.