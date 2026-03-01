Skip to main content
Gealer hits 7 3s, scores 30 points to lead Stanford over SMU 95-75

By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Benny Gealer had career highs with seven 3-pointers and 30 points to lead Stanford to a 95-75 victory over SMU on Saturday.

Gealer shot 8 of 12 from the floor to surpass his previous career-best 21 points and six 3s. He hit his seventh 3 against SMU from deep with 2:32 remaining.

Ebuka Okorie added 22 points for Stanford (18-11, 7-9 Atlantic Coast Conference). Aidan Cammann chipped in with 15 points.

Stanford took the lead for good about two minutes in and led 34-27 at the break. The Cardinal stretched the advantage to 14 points early in the second half before SMU used a 12-4 surge to cut the deficit to 53-47 with 11:24 remaining.

Stanford answered with a 19-4 run that ended with a Jeremy Dent-Smith 3-pointer followed by a pair of free throws from Gealer that gave the Cardinal a 72-51 advantage with 7:50 to play.

Boopie Miller scored 26 points and Jaron Pierre Jr. added 21 for SMU (19-10, 8-8).

Stanford matched its highest scoring output this season. The Cardinal beat then-No. 14 North Carolina 95-90 on Jan. 14, and Georgia Tech 95-72 on Feb. 7.

Up next

SMU: The Mustangs host Miami on Wednesday.

Stanford: The Cardinal are on the road Wednesday against Notre Dame.

