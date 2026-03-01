Pack, Brown lead streaking Oklahoma past LSU 83-67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 21 points and Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points, and Oklahoma used the second half to pull away from LSU for an 83-67 win on Saturday.

Reserve Dayton Forsythe scored 13 points and Mohamed Wague scored 10 for Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 SEC). which made 17 of 18 foul shots.

Max Mackinnon scored 17 points, reserves PJ Carter and Mike Nwoko scored 12 and 11 respectively for LSU (15-14, 3-13). Pablo Tamba added 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma went on a 10-0 run in the second half in less than 90 seconds to extend its lead to 69-52 with 8:30 left to play. Brown scored five — including a 3-pointer — and Pack added a 3 during the run.

LSU started the game scoring the first five points before the Sooners reeled off 10 straight, again in less than 90 seconds, and they never trailed again.

The Sooners led 41-33 at halftime.

Oklahoma is 4-2 following a nine-game losing streak. LSU has lost six of its last seven.

The only other time the two teams met in Baton Rouge was on Jan. 30, 2016 in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge when the then No. 1-ranked Sooners featuring Buddy Hield beat a Tigers team, 77-75, that featured Ben Simmons.

Oklahoma: Hosts Missouri on Tuesday.

LSU: Travels to face Auburn on Tuesday.

