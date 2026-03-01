Skip to main content
San Francisco secures 72-61 win over Pacific

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — David Fuchs had 29 points in San Francisco’s 72-61 victory against Pacific on Saturday.

Fuchs also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (16-15, 8-10 West Coast Conference). Tyrone Riley IV scored 12 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Legend Smiley finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Elias Ralph finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers (17-14, 8-10). Pacific also got 13 points from Isaac Jack. Justin Rochelin also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

San Francisco took the lead for good with 7:12 to go in the first half. The score was 42-35 at halftime, with Fuchs racking up 17 points. San Francisco outscored Pacific in the second half by four points, with Fuchs scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

