Daniels scores 23, Cal Baptist beats Tarleton State 82-67

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 23 points as Cal Baptist beat Tarleton State 82-67 on Saturday night.

Daniels shot 7 for 19 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (21-8, 11-5 Western Athletic Conference). Devon Malcolm shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line to add 12 points. Martel Williams went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Dior Johnson led the Texans (14-16, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Chris Mpaka added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Tarleton State. Freddy Hicks also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

