Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
61.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UC San Diego knocks off Cal Poly 80-64

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Chaikin scored 17 points as UCSD beat Cal Poly 80-64 on Saturday night.

Chaikin shot 4 for 11 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (21-9, 11-7 Big West Conference). Hudson Mayes added 15 points and five rebounds while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor. Leo Beath had 12 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (13-17, 9-9) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Cal Poly also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Cayden Ward. Jake Davis also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.