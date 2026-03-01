Burries leads No. 2 Arizona against No. 4 Iowa State after 20-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (27-2, 14-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona hosts No. 4 Iowa State after Brayden Burries scored 20 points in Arizona’s 84-61 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 15-1 at home. Arizona is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Cyclones have gone 11-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with 17.7 assists. Joshua Jefferson leads the Cyclones with 5.2.

Arizona scores 87.1 points, 21.6 more per game than the 65.5 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 13.9 more points per game (82.5) than Arizona gives up (68.6).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burries is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals. Jaden Bradley is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jefferson is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press