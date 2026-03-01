Moore leads Delaware State against South Carolina State after 20-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-21, 5-7 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-21, 1-11 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces South Carolina State after Rahmir Moore scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 74-60 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hornets are 5-6 in home games. Delaware State gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-7 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Cameron Clark averaging 5.3.

Delaware State scores 61.2 points per game, 18.8 fewer points than the 80.0 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 66.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.8 Delaware State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. South Carolina State won the last matchup 70-64 on Jan. 26. Obie Bronston Jr. scored 15 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ponce James is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Miles Webb is averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jayden Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press