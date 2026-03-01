Henderson and Portland State host Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (16-14, 10-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (18-10, 12-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Weber State after Jaylin Henderson scored 20 points in Portland State’s 74-68 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 10-3 in home games. Portland State leads the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 10-7 against conference opponents. Weber State has a 6-12 record against opponents above .500.

Portland State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Portland State won 95-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Henderson led Portland State with 34 points, and Tijan Saine led Weber State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Henderson is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Malek Gomma is averaging 8.3 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Saine is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

