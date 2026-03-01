Cotton and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros host conference foe Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (10-20, 8-13 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (17-13, 13-8 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes UT Rio Grande Valley and Northwestern State square off on Monday.

The Vaqueros are 9-5 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is third in the Southland with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Marvin McGhee III averaging 4.3.

The Demons are 8-13 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northwestern State won 64-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Micah Thomas led Northwestern State with 17 points, and Filip Brankovic led UT Rio Grande Valley with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Washington is averaging 9.8 points and four assists for the Vaqueros. Brankovic is averaging 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Demons. Willie Williams is averaging 10.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

By The Associated Press