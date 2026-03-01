Sacramento State faces Idaho State on home skid

Idaho State Bengals (12-18, 5-12 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-20, 5-12 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win over Idaho State.

The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Sacramento State allows 83.1 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Bengals are 5-12 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Van De Griend averaging 2.6.

Sacramento State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Sacramento State allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho State won the last matchup 97-84 on Jan. 2. Jamison Guerra scored 24 points to help lead the Bengals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahni Summers is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.9 points. Prophet Johnson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

Martin Kheil averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Connor Hollenbeck is shooting 52.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press