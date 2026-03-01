SE Louisiana visits New Orleans, looks to stop road skid

SE Louisiana Lions (8-22, 5-16 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (15-16, 12-9 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to stop its 10-game road skid when the Lions take on New Orleans.

The Privateers have gone 6-5 in home games. New Orleans has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 5-16 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is 1-4 in one-possession games.

New Orleans’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game New Orleans allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. New Orleans won the last matchup 79-76 on Jan. 13. Coleton Benson scored 30 points points to help lead the Privateers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Thomas is averaging 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Privateers. Benson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Gaines is averaging 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press