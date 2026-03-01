Skip to main content
SFA visits Incarnate Word after Bailey’s 26-point outing

By AP News

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (26-4, 19-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-18, 7-14 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on SFA after Davion Bailey scored 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 72-60 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals have gone 9-5 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 19-2 in Southland play. SFA has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Incarnate Word makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). SFA averages 77.5 points per game, 3.9 more than the 73.6 Incarnate Word allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. SFA won 56-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Keon Thompson led SFA with 15 points, and Bailey led Incarnate Word with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 18.5 points. Tahj Staveskie is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Narit Chotikavanic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Thompson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

