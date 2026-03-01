US wins the Sydney leg of Sail GP, showing its class in light winds

SYDNEY (AP) — The United States showed its mastery of light conditions by winning the Sydney leg of the SailGP series Sunday, beating Britain and Spain in a three boat final.

Racing took place in winds of between 8 and 15 knots (9 to 17 mph) and the United States looked in its element, clearly beating Britain for its first win of the season.

Driver Taylor Canfield positioned the United States at the top end of the starting line in the final and, while Britain crossed slightly ahead, the USA was faster and had a better angle. Britain was just ahead at the first mark but the United States again had better speed and took a lead which it didn’t concede for the rest of the race.

Britain split away on the second leg, looking for better wind. But the tactic didn’t work and the United States positioned itself well to cement its advantage.

First win in two seasons

While the United States achieved a best speed of the day of around 41 knots, it only managed to stay on its foils for 22 percent of the finals. The win was its first in two seasons, since Cadiz in season four.

SailGP features 13 identical 50 foot catamarans which rise out of the water on foils and can attain high speeds. In the previous event of the series in Auckland, New Zealand strong winds saw boats achieve speeds of around 100kmh (60mph).

Only 11 boats were able to contest the Sydney event. France and New Zealand are still undergoing repairs after colliding in Auckland in a crash which sent a crewperson from both teams to hospital. New Zealand sailor Louis Sinclair suffered compund fractures to both legs and French strategist Manon Audinet suffered chest injuries.

Britain won the first of three fleet races Sunday. The United States won the second race and Denmark won the third.

The British team won the first event of the sixth SailGP season in Perth, Australia and Australia’s Flying Roos won the Auckland event.

After three events, Britain leads the overall standings with 29 points from Australia with 25 and the USA with 20.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports