No. 9 Iowa beats Wisconsin 81-52 to secure the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ava Heiden had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Chadazi Wright added 14 points and No. 9 Iowa secured the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with an 81-52 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Playing without injured leading rebounder and No. 2 scorer Hannah Stuelke, Iowa (24-5, 15-3) led 33-29 at the half and had a 26-9 edge in the third quarter.

Stuelke was out with an upper-body injury sustained in a win over Illinois on Thursday night. Stuelke is listed as day-to-day and hopeful to play in the conference tournament.

Taylor Stremlow had 12 points and Layla Hayes and Teagan Mallegni each had 10 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won six straight after dropped three in a row.

Destiny Howell had 23 points for Wisconsin (13-16, 5-13). The Badgers have lost nine straight.

Up next

Iowa: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Wisconsin: Big Ten Tournament.

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press