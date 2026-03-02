Raegen Beers scores 23 points to help No. 7 Oklahoma women beat Missouri 84-78

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Raegen Beers had 23 points and nine rebounds, Aaliyah Chavez scored 18 and No. 7 Oklahoma beat Missouri 84-78 on Sunday.

Payton Verhulst added 16 points and a season-best 12 rebounds for the Sooners (23-6, 11-5 Southeastern Conference), who have won 28 straight games against unranked opponents dating to last season. Sahara Williams had 13 points and nine boards.

Shannon Dowell scored a season-best 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Missouri (16-15, 4-12), which has lost six in a row. Grace Slaughter added 15 points.

Oklahoma shot 42.1% from the field but outrebounded Missouri 54-35 and converted 20 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points.

Chloe Sotel hit a 3-pointer with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter to cut Missouri’s deficit to 46-43, but Oklahoma responded with a 14-0 run over the next four minutes to pull away.

Oklahoma led 25-16 after the first quarter, but Missouri trimmed it to 40-34 at halftime thanks to five Sooners turnovers.

Oklahoma will be the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. The Sooners play Thursday.

Missouri will be the No. 14 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers face No. 11 seed Alabama on Wednesday night.

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press