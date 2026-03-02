Doumbia leads Towson against Stony Brook after 20-point performance

Towson Tigers (16-14, 8-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (17-13, 9-8 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Stony Brook after Jack Doumbia scored 20 points in Towson’s 71-67 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seawolves have gone 12-3 at home. Stony Brook is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 8-9 in conference games. Towson is second in the CAA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Embeya averaging 3.1.

Stony Brook scores 71.6 points, 5.0 more per game than the 66.6 Towson gives up. Towson averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Towson won the last matchup 69-57 on Feb. 13. Tyler Tejada scored 33 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is averaging 19.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Seawolves. Andrej Shoshkikj is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Tejada is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press