Richmond hosts Dayton following Bennett’s 25-point outing

Dayton Flyers (20-9, 11-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (15-14, 5-11 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Richmond after Javon Bennett scored 25 points in Dayton’s 68-66 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Spiders have gone 11-6 at home. Richmond averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Flyers are 11-5 in A-10 play. Dayton averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Richmond averages 77.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 70.6 Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Flyers face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bennett is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Flyers. Amael L’Etang is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press